Sen. Murphy holds town hall, allowing public to voice concerns

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy held a town hall meeting Tuesday night as a chance for Americans to sound off about what’s happening around the country.

Hundreds of people waited to get in to the West Hartford Town Hall auditorium, the room was filled to capacity. Sen. Murphy took a moment on the way in to shake hands and listen to people in line before he took the podium.

“Your job, as a member of Congress is to face your constituents and talk to them, whether you agree with them or not. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. In terms of people who deeply care about their country and want to participate and have a say in its future,” said Murphy.

And that was his message. He told the crowd he was here to listen and he would take what he heard back to Washington with him.

“I want to ask about immigration,” said one attendee.

“I’m concerned with public education. I’m concerned with the environment,” said another man who attended the meeting.

While there was a lot of energy in the room and sometimes it bubbled up, there were no major problems. Republican Linda stood next to Independent Charlotte, who stood next to Democrat Jim. They all have different views, they have the same respect for one another, said Charlotte.

Lawmakers from around the country have held similar town halls over the past few weeks.

