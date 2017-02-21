Senator Richard Blumenthal Outlines Contributions of Immigrants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal is weighing in on the impact of immigrants. Tuesday he, along with other Connecticut leaders showcased new research on the contributions of immigrants in Hartford and across the state to highlight the critical need for immigration reform. Spearheaded by New American Economy (NAE), the event marks the launch of Map the Impact-a campaign to highlight the power of immigrants in communities across the country.

With over 140 events and engagements in 37 states, this effort arms business, civic, and cultural leaders with new data on immigrant populations in all 435 Congressional Districts and 50 metro areas. Featured in an interactive map that also includes state and sector-specific data, NAE’s report quantifies every locality’s foreign-born population, tax contributions, spending power, home ownership, and voting power, among other items.

“Hard numbers show how immigrants help dynamically drive the economy — in fact, growing new businesses and creating good jobs. They come here to work, to build, and to be free, and the evidence shows irrefutable results,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D-Conn). “In Connecticut alone, immigrant-owned businesses employ more than 73,000 people, and immigrants statewide contribute over $5 billion in taxes. If we’re serious about growing our economy and strengthening our communities we need to pass comprehensive immigration reform now.”

“This new data demonstrates that by helping immigrants pursue the American Dream to start or expand a business, we can grow the region’s economy and encourage more immigrants to locate in the area,” said Tony Sheridan, President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. “We need to celebrate the success stories of immigrants in Connecticut, and the Chamber encourages our Members of Congress to help bring real reform to the table.”

In Hartford, Map the Impact shows:

● There are 151,708 foreign-born residents who make up 12.5 percent of the metro area’s population.

● Immigrants paid $525.9 million in state and local taxes and held $3.9 billion in spending power in 2014.

● There are 6,822 immigrant entrepreneurs in Hartford.

● Immigrants own 37,930 homes and help to build the area’s housing wealth.

● Immigrants in Hartford make up 21.8 percent of the professional, scientific, and technical services industry, 19.4 percent of the construction industry, and 18.8 percent of the manufacturing industry, and more.

At the State level, Map the Impact shows that in Connecticut:

● There are 494,059 foreign-born residents who make up 13.7 percent of the state’s population.

● Immigrants paid $1.8 billion in state and local taxes and held $13.8 billion in spending power in 2014.

● There are 36,028 immigrant entrepreneurs in Connecticut. 73,047 people are employed by immigrant-owned firms in the state.

● Immigrants own 116,343 homes and help to build the area’s housing wealth.

● Immigrants make up 42 percent of workers in the services to buildings and dwellings industry, 40 percent of the computer systems design industry, and 32.2 percent of the medical equipment and supplies industry, and more.

Visit Map the Impact for state, district, and city level information that highlights the influence of immigrants in Connecticut and across the country.