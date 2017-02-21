Shoplifter caught in the act

Jeffrey Cousineau (Photo: East Windsor police)
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A shoplifter was arrested after being caught stealing merchandise from an East Windsor retailer.

Police say loss prevention personnel at Walmart spotted  32 year old Jeffrey Cousineau of Enfield hiding items in his clothing this morning.  Police were then called to the store where they found Cousineau with over $250.00 hidden on him and some items were falling off of him onto the floor.

Cousineau is charged with larceny 6th.  Police say they are also applying for an arrest warrant for additional charges against Cousineau.

