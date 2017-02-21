Torrington police warn of scam

Torrington, Conn. (WTNH)- The Torrington police department is warning people in the community to be wary of people calling them and using the name retired Lt. Michael Emanuel to solicit donations for the department.

Police officials say these calls are not associated in any way with the Torrington police or the Torrington police union local #442.

The callers have used the name to associate with current police and narcotics work. Anyone who receives a call of this nature is urged to call (860) 489-2090 before agreeing to make any donation.