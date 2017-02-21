Wethersfield woman charged for debt elimination scheme

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wethersfield woman was recently charged after a federal grand jury in New Haven returned a nine-count indictment for her alleged offenses stemming from a debt elimination scheme.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced today that Urmila Sri Thakur, also known as Urmila Buddhu-Thakur and Indro Buddhu-Thakur, was charged with conspiracy, mail fraud and money laundering. The indictment was returned on Feb. 15th. Thakur appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna F. Martinez in Hartford, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, and was released on a $250,000 bond.

According to court documents, from 2009 to June 2012, The 72-year-old Thakur, her former husband, Deowraj “Deo” Buddhu and their daughter, Sunita Buddhu, sold a debt elimination “program” to vulnerable individuals through various businesses, including Paradise Consulting Service, Hema, Inc., and Secured Redemption. In exchange for substantial fees, Deo Buddhu told victims about a little-known government fund that could be used to pay off their mortgages and other debts. No such fund exists. Buddhu instructed his victims to stop making payments on their mortgages, credit cards and other debts, and to stop paying their property taxes. He also provided his victims with fictitious promissory notes, which he called “bonds,” as well as other frivolous documentation, and advised his victims to use them to pay their debts.

The indictment alleges that Thakur participated in the scheme by signing documents provided to victims as a witness, taking money from victims in exchange for their participation in the purported program, and managing payroll operations for the various businesses used for the purpose of selling and attempting to sell the program to the victims. The indictment also alleges that, on June 12, 2012, the day after Deo Buddhu’s arrest, Thakur withdrew $75,000 from a certificate of deposit account that contained funds from the scheme. Thakur also obtained several cashier’s checks, including one for $50,000 made payable to her, which she thereafter negotiated using accounts in the name of SDK SYS Solutions and TRK Consulting Services.

The indictment charges Thakur with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and seven counts of money laundering.

Deo Buddhu and Sunita Buddhu were previously convicted in Hartford federal court.