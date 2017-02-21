What you need to know before searching for a doctor online



(ABC NEWS) – When you need a doctor, where do you go?

If your answer involves pointing and clicking, you’re not alone.

According to a 2014 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, six out of ten Americans say online reviews are important when choosing a physician.

But new research reveals that what you get out of your online search may leave much to be desired.

In the new study, a team led by researchers at Baystate Medical Center took a random sample of 600 doctors practicing in three metropolitan areas.

What they found, most of the online tools prospective patients can use to search for doctors, don’t allow them narrow down their physician choices by characteristics such as languages spoken and types of insurance they accept. Reviews simply did not exist for more than one in three doctors.

And even when reviews existed, there was rarely enough information for most people to make an educated decision on where go for medical care.

Given the growing demand for information on doctors, the future may hold a better way to search for doctors online.

Until then, the best way to find a specialist, is maybe to talk with your own family doctor for a referral.