Big Temperature Differences Across Connecticut

A mild pattern will take over through Saturday. There will be a wide variety of temperature across our relatively small state due to the wind off of Long Island Sound. Look at the wide range of forecast temperatures for later this afternoon! Warmer in the center of the state compared to the immediate shoreline! Here’s the graphic:

hrrr Big Temperature Differences Across Connecticut

50s in Meriden and Willimantic as the New London area only shows 45° and 46° around the Stratford area. The Long Island Sound water temperature is only in the 30s and has a strong influence on how warm or cold it gets along and south of route 1! A wind from the West allows the air to warm right down to the Connecticut shoreline and that is what we experienced last Sunday!

Keep this in mind if you are thinking about going down to near the water and make sure you have a warm jacket!

