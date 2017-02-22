Bill to raise minimum wage stalled in State Senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The ongoing fight to raise the minimum wage here in Connecticut is facing a setback.

The State Senate held a committee vote on Tuesday night, over whether the minimum wage in Connecticut should be bumped up to $15 an hour.

Since the Senate is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, the vote ended in a tie.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (New Haven) made the following comment at the hearing:

“Thousands upon thousands of Connecticut families work minimum wage jobs. For parents trying to make ends meet, for the blue collar workers hanging sheetrock or changing your oil, for single moms working two or three jobs to provide the basic necessities for their children, there may be no more important and pressing issue than earning a fair, adequate and more ‘livable’ hourly wage. A sufficient minimum wage for the working people of Connecticut is not some sort of luxury; it is an absolute necessity” — Senator Martin Looney

Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano (North Haven) released the following statement in response to the Democrats comments:

Further raising Connecticut’s minimum wage during this fragile economic time will only make it harder for people to find new jobs and lead to increased costs across the board. If the minimum wage goes up again, so will prices and so will taxes. The same people who are struggling today will be struggling tomorrow because a false economy is not a long-term solution. It’s using a charade as an answer that masks the deeper problems and obstacles people are faced with every day.” — Senator Len Fasano