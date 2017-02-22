Coast Guard rescues Medford man clinging to overturned boat

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Medford man is recovering after he was found clinging to his overturned boat in Yarmouth and had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Arthur Moscufo’s girlfriend alerted authorities late Monday that he had gone out to launch his boat on the Bass River that morning and hadn’t contacted her since.

Police found his truck and empty trailer at a boat ramp on Bass River Beach early Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials say a helicopter located Moscufo on his overturned aluminum boat near the mouth of the river around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Helicopter video shows him lying on top of his boat. The crew dragged him aboard and tried to warm him up.

Moscufo has been hospitalized for treatment and is expected to recover.

