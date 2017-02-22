Cruisin’ Connecticut – Maple Syrup Tapping at Lamothe’s Sugar House in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Burlington, home of Lamothe’s Sugar House.

The Lamothe family, originally from Québec, Canada started a small maple syrup tapping operation in their back yard in the 70’s.

Owner, Rob Lamothe says:

When you come out of your mother’s womb in Quebec there are three things that happen: you play hockey, you drink beer and you make maple syrup.

Well we know Rob has successfully fulfilled at least one of those, because today, Lamothe’s is the largest maple producer in the State of Connecticut.

I went on a journey through the woods to their tapping station, which is made up of 16-miles-worth of tubing for the sap to run through. What they didn’t tell me until we got there, was that their maple syrup tapping location, is also the same place where the State of Connecticut releases bears that have ventured too far into the suburbs.

The coast was clear, so we rolled up our sleeves for a little lesson:

The longer the sap stays in the tree the darker it’s gonna get. The sap comes down and actually pulls more sap out of the tree and continues from the main line all the way down the hill into our taken. Every night by brother comes over, pumps the tanks out and brings it back to the sugar house.

Back at the sugar house, the raw sap is sent through a reverse osmosis machine to pull out the water. From there, the concentrate is boiled at around 200 degrees. It takes about 43 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. The “cooking proccess” is what gives the syrup that rich, dark color and bold falavor, which can be found in Lamothe’s array of maple products.

You can check out Lamothe’s for yourself at: 89 Stone Rd, Burlington, CT 06013

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer