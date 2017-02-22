East Haven man killed in small plane crash



EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There were two passengers on the plane that crashed in East Haven near Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport on Wednesday. One of the passengers survived and is being treated in Yale-New Haven Hospital‘s trauma area. His name has not been released.

The other person on the plane has been identified as 31-year-old Pablo Campos Isona of East Haven.

According to Campos Isona’s Facebook page, he was a flight student who was excited about getting his license. He had just started flight school last year. He posted pictures of planes as well as pictures he’d taken from the cockpit while up in the air.

Campos Isona also worked at La Quinta Inn & Suites in New Haven, where he worked at the front desk and drove the hotel van.

Campos Isona’s family is devastated. They say flying was his passion and that he had been in the navy.