Elite team part of Yale-New Haven Hospital response to deadly plane crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Time is especially crucial when responding to a plane crash. Among the emergency personnel, the well trained Sponsor Hospital Area Response Physicians team or SHARP, dispatched by Yale-New Haven Hospital, the only one of it’s kind in the state.

“We arrived at the edge of the water at the same time the firefighters started to bring the two victims out,” said Dr. Sandy Bogucki.

She was one of two doctors on the scene.

“In the case this morning,” said Dr. Bogucki. “The guys were exceedingly severely injured and so some of the additional medications and equipment we carry with us, we did use, to try to support the survivor to get to the hospital.”

There were challenges.

“The challenges really were how critically injured the patients were but the extrication through the water which was anywhere from knee to thigh high and very hard going so it took a lot of guys to carry each of the victims out,” said Dr. Bogucki.

Mid morning, the lone survivor was rushed to the emergency department of the trauma center.

Once inside, “A number of people are involved in the care of resuscitating the patient, doing procedures that are necessary and then starting the process of investigating where the injuries might be,” said Dr. Andy Ulrich, Vice Chair of Operations in the ED.

By mid-afternoon Dr. Ulrich says, “The patient has been moved up into the surgical intensive care unit and is still ongoing a lot of tests and evaluations.”

His condition, still critical.

“They’ve looked for both internal injuries and for boney injuries and I think the process is still ongoing. I know he has some boney injuries but I don’t know the specifics of which ones yet,” said Dr. Ulrich.

And are doing all they can to help pull him through.