Griswold man arrested for sexual assault

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault they say happened late last year. Anthony Holland, 45, from Griswold was arrested Wednesday on a charge of Sexual Assault 3rd Degree. Police say they have been investigating Holland since they received a complaint in November of 2016. Police say Holland knew his victim and she was not chosen at random. Holland is being held on $50,000 bond and is due in court Thursday.

