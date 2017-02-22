Hamden man arrested for pulling gun during verbal dispute

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun during a verbal argument on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to Walmart on Boston Post Road around 7:00 p.m. for reports of a man who displayed a handgun. Officials believe 35-year-old Richard Magliula of Hamden pulled a handgun out in the parking lot of Walmart after a verbal argument with another patron. Magliula allegedly showed the patron the handgun and walked into the store. According to investigators, Magliula never pointed the gun at the patron.

Magliula is being charged with breach of peace and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21, 2017.