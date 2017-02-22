Hartford man charged with sex trafficking 3 minors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faced a federal grand jury in New Haven on Wednesday, who charged him with sex trafficking underage children.

According to officials, 25 year-old Toney Kelsey, also known as “Blaze”, with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of sex trafficking of minors. Kelsey is accused of trafficking an underage victim in May and June 2015, a second underage victim in May 2016, and a third in Nov. 2016. The indictment also charges Kelsey with conspiring to traffic these individuals and others.

Each charge carries a minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of life imprisonment. The case has been assigned to Chief U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Connecticut State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Wethersfield Police Department and Hartford Police Department, through the Connecticut Human Trafficking Task Force.

Kelsey has been detained since his arrest by the Wethersfield Police Department on related state charges on November 30, 2016.

