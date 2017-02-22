Hazmat situation reported at St. Raphael campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City of New Haven officials confirm to News 8 that hazmat crews have responded to the the St. Raphael’s campus of Yale-New Haven Healthcare Wednesday afternoon.

City of New Haven Spokesman Laurence Grotheer confirmed to News 8 that just after 4:00 p.m., hazmat crews were requested at the St. Raphael’s campus, located at 1450 Chapel Street. Yale-New Haven Health Spokesman Mark Dantonio said the hazmat situation was triggered by a formaldehyde spill in the morgue.

Dantonio reports that the spill is very small, and the cleanup is almost complete, but hospital officials are required by law to report spills of this kind to hazmat teams. No evacuations have taken place.

Dantonio described the incident as “extremely minor”, and there is no need for the public to be alarmed.