Hazmat situation reported at St. Raphael campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - New Haven Fire Engine (WTNH)
- FILE - New Haven Fire Engine (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City of New Haven officials confirm to News 8 that hazmat crews have responded to the the St. Raphael’s campus of Yale-New Haven Healthcare Wednesday afternoon.

City of New Haven Spokesman Laurence Grotheer confirmed to News 8 that just after 4:00 p.m., hazmat crews were requested at the St. Raphael’s campus, located at 1450 Chapel Street. Yale-New Haven Health Spokesman Mark Dantonio said the hazmat situation was triggered by a formaldehyde spill in the morgue.

Dantonio reports that the spill is very small, and the cleanup is almost complete, but hospital officials are required by law to report spills of this kind to hazmat teams. No evacuations have taken place.

Dantonio described the incident as “extremely minor”, and there is no need for the public to be alarmed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s