How pilots train for emergencies on the ground and in the sky

(WTNH) — Private pilots go through many hours of training, and during that training they deal with many different scenarios, both on the ground and in the sky.

The story is still evolving. What we do know that the plane that crashed near Tweed Airport on Wednesday was a Piper PA-38 aircraft. It’s a two-seater plane, and inside it is very small, and very basic.

Original Story: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport

This type of plane would typically be used for flight training, or personal use. The plane had just taken off, going down just a short time after that. Right now we don’t know if this was caused by an engine failure, or something else like the malfunction of one of the controls, or pilot error.

Photo Gallery: Report-It Gallery: Plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport

I have a private pilot’s license, and through our flight training we’re taught that in the event of an engine failure after takeoff you need to find an open space and land straight ahead if you are below one thousand feet. If you are above one thousand feet you’re trained to turn around and try to land back on the runway.

It would stand to reason that the flight instructor in this case would’ve taken control of the aircraft as soon as both people realized they were faced with a life-threatening emergency. There is still a lot going on as everyone tries to figure out what happened.