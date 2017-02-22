Immigration guidance provided to Connecticut police, schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other Connecticut officials are providing police chiefs and school superintendents with guidance on how to respond to President Donald Trump‘s executive order on immigration matters and subsequent memos from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Letters were sent Wednesday to heads of all law enforcement agencies, including college campus security officials, as well as superintendents.

Law enforcement officials are being told they should not take action solely to enforce federal immigration law, noting how the federal government cannot mandate states to investigate or enforce actions that have no connection to the enforcement of Connecticut laws.

For schools, officials are suggesting any requests from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer for student information or access to a student should be referred to the district’s superintendent’s office.

