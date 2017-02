NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – From Antonio’s Pizza and Deli we have owner, Emanuela Batista. Sharing some delicious treats for St. Joseph’s and St. Patrick’s Day.

The Deli started in 1991. It was a deli for 17 years before they moved to the Main Street location in Waterbury and added Pizza to the menu. Now they offer a baked goods menu and full course catering to anyone looking for fresh deli sandwiches and brick oven pizza.

Place your orders by going to www.go2antonios.com or call at 203-754-8107