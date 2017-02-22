Love it or Hate it? 2017’s Fashion and Beauty Trends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of this year’s fashion and beauty trends are fun and cute while others are outlandish and a little crazy. This morning on CT Style, reporter Meghan Yost played a game of “Love it, Hate it” to see what hosts Ryan Kristafer and Teresa Dufour think about the latest trends.

First up is age-reversing tape from the company Nexsey. Why go under the knife when you can just tape up your sagging skin? The product is made from medical-grade tape and is on sale right now at Nexsey.com for $15.99.

If you love the freckle look, but don’t want all that sun exposure, the next trend is for you. A company called, “Faux Freckles” created temporary freckle tattoos that last up to 48 hours. For $24.99, you can buy one packet that includes two nose stencils and four cheek bone stencils. There are a variety of colors to choose from: Light brown, dark brown, and even gold. Some people love this trend so much they’re getting permanent freckle tattoos.

This next trend is for wine lovers. Now you can take your favorite drink on the go. The Porto Vino Wine purse will hold all your necessities — phone, wallet, glasses and of course, wine! It has a secret insulated compartment built in to hold a removable 1.5 liter bag of your desired wine or beverage. And lucky you, it comes in a selection of colors: Red, black, and blue. The purse is actually so popular that it’s currently on back order, but you can pre-order one for $75 at BellaVitaBags.com

Tired of wearing your hair the same way every day? Our forth trend solves that problem. This throwback to the 80s hairstyle takes a new spin on crimped hair: Zig zag hair. Yep, you read that right. With the Glampalm Zig Zag Styling Iron, you can make your hair zig and zag from root to tip. It’s on sale now for $185.

Don’t feel like getting ready in the morning? Now you don’t have to. Throw on a your favorite top and one of Alexander Wang’s bathrobes and you’ll be sporting one of this year’s hottest fashion trends. Wang’s collection includes belted robe coats, leather robe coats and even bathrobe cardigans. Many will agree, there’s nothing better that being stylish and comfy at the same time.

Our final trend may save you loads of time in the morning. It’s the wet hair look inspired by the 90s Calvin Klein ad campaign, and it’s expected to be a huge trend this summer. If you don’t want to go out with your hair actually wet, stylists recommend applying pomade to get the look.

To see whether Ryan or Teresa love or hate these trends for 2017, watch the video above.