Malloy, Wyman throw support to national popular vote bill

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, left, and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, right. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman are throwing support to legislation that would require Connecticut to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

Both argue every American’s vote should be counted equally.

Wednesday’s announcement by Malloy and Wyman comes as lawmakers hear testimony on numerous bills that would have Connecticut join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which 11 states have signed onto since 2006. There’s also a bill that would endorse the current Electoral College system.

Some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have voiced frustration with seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the popular vote. But Republican Rep. Rob Sampson says he worries candidates would only focus on large population centers.

