Mel Gibson nominated for first Oscar in 21 years

Mel Gibson arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(WTNH)– We are counting down to the Oscars that are now just four days away! A star whose kept a low profile for a few years is back with his first Oscar nomination in 21 years.

Mel Gibson is nominated for his work directing “Hacksaw Ridge.” Many in Hollywood thought he would never be forgiven following a domestic battery charge and an anti-Semitic tirade during a DUI arrest.

But, people who worked with Gibson on “Hacksaw Ridge” believe he’s a changed man.

“The Mel Gibson that I worked with on this film is unlike and Mel I’ve worked with before. Cool, calm, collected. He’s been working on turning his life around for a long time,” said Kevin O’Connell, a Sound Mixer on “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Not everyone has been so forgiving. Some have vowed to never work with Gibson.

