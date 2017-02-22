Middletown man found guilty after fatally throwing son off bridge

Tony Moreno

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown man who allegedly fatally threw his son off of the Arrigoni Bridge before jumping into the water himself in 2015 has been found guilty on multiple charges.

The City of Middletown says 23-year-old Tony Moreno has been found guilty of murder and risk of injury to a minor. Moreno faces up to 70 years in prison.

In 2015, Tony Moreno, of Middletown, made a call saying he was going to kill himself. It’s unclear who he called, but that person then called police to say Moreno was going to jump and that they could hear a baby crying in the background. When police arrived at the Arrigoni Bridge they saw Moreno jump, but they did not see a baby with him. Moreno was pulled from the water and taken to Hartford Hospital. A few days later, 7-month-old Aaden Moreno‘s body was found in the Connecticut River in East Haddam.

