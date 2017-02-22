New London Man Pleads Guilty to Trying To Entice Child Into Sexual Activity

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London man has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. Bryan White appeared in a federal court on Wednesday.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in June and July 2016, White used a cellular phone and Chat Bazaar, a video chatting service, to communicate with a 13-year-old female in New Jersey. In text messages, the minor victim repeatedly told White her age. White responded by saying that “age is just a number to deny u things” and that he is a “child lover.” The text exchanges with the victim were sexually explicit, and White requested that the victim travel from New Jersey to Connecticut to engage in sexual activity with him.

On June 16, 2016, the victim’s father discovered the texts with White on the victim’s phone and reported it to local police. A law enforcement officer then assumed the minor’s identity to continue to correspond with White. Between June 29 and July 5, 2016, White repeatedly asked the undercover officer, posing as the victim, to come to Connecticut and described the sexual activity he wanted to engage in with the victim. The undercover officer agreed to take a bus from New Jersey to Connecticut. White explained that he would be at the bus terminal wearing a yellow “MICHIGAN” shirt and that he would bring condoms and pina colada wine coolers to the bus station.

On July 5, 2016, White was arrested at the New London bus station at the designated time wearing the clothes that he said he would be wearing. At the time of his arrest, White was in possession of a condom and two bottles of alcoholic beverages.

White pleaded guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, an offense that carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of life imprisonment. Judge Thompson scheduled sentencing for May 23, 2017.

White has been detained since his arrest.

This matter is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Burlington County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s Office, the Florence (N.J.) Township Police Department, the New London Police Department and the Connecticut State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy V. Gifford.