Norwich elementary school evacuated briefly due to gas leak

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich elementary school was briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a reported gas leak.

Students at Samuel L. Huntington Elementary School were displaced for about a half an hour while the issue was investigated, according to Norwich Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Amber Longolucco.

Samuel L. Huntington Elementary School Principal Siobhan O’Connor said one of the basement boilers had a small gas leak. Norwich Public Utilities and Yantic Fire Department responded to the problem and repaired the leak fairly quickly.

O’Connor said that air quality testing was performed and once the levels were deemed safe, students were allowed to return to the school.