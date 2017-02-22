Norwich elementary school evacuated briefly due to gas leak

By Published: Updated:
Students in class (Photo: Shutterstock)
Students in class (Photo: Shutterstock)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich elementary school was briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a reported gas leak.

Students at Samuel L. Huntington Elementary School were displaced for about a half an hour while the issue was investigated, according to Norwich Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Amber Longolucco.

Samuel L. Huntington Elementary School Principal Siobhan O’Connor said one of the basement boilers had a small gas leak. Norwich Public Utilities and Yantic Fire Department responded to the problem and repaired the leak fairly quickly.

O’Connor said that air quality testing was performed and once the levels were deemed safe, students were allowed to return to the school.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s