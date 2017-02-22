NY man enters guilty plea to heroin distribution following overdose death in Greenwich

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old out of Brooklyn, NY entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Hartford after facing heroin distribution charges in result of an overdose death investigation in Greenwich, CT from 2015.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Michael J. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, announced today that Isaiah Hart pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the afternoon of Dec. 8, 2015, Greenwich Police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a Greenwich residence on the report of an unresponsive 26-year-old man, who was pronounced dead. Within the residence, officers located and found opened and unopened wax folds (“bags”) with a green colored label “Emerald City” stamped on them.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Scientific Services later analyzed the unopened bags and determined the powder contained heroin, and according to the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim’s death was caused by acute heroin toxicity.

Investigators determined that the victim had contacted “Tony” to order heroin in response to a Craig’s List advertisement for “dog food.” On Dec. 7, 2015, the victim drove from Greenwich to Brooklyn and purchased two bundles, (20 bags), of heroin from Hart for $185.

Hart was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on April 14, 2016. He has related drug charges pending in Brooklyn stemming from his selling heroin, in bags stamped “Emerald City,” to an undercover law enforcement officer on Dec. 8, 2015.

Judge Shea scheduled sentencing for May 18, 2017, at which time Hart faces a maximum term of 20 years of prison. Hart is released on bond pending sentencing.