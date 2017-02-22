1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport

WATCH LIVE: News 8 Special Report: Plane Crash near Tweed New Haven Regional Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died and another was injured after a plane crashed in East Haven near Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport, Wednesday morning.

The East Haven and New Haven Fire Departments say that the plane went down near Tweed Airport around 10:01 a.m. There were two individuals on board the Piper PA 38 aircraft when the crash happened during a training exercise. The Deputy Chief of East Haven Fire confirmed one person is dead and the other is in serious condition.

Two individuals on board the aircraft. Medical personnel treating injuries. — East Haven Police (@EastHavenPolice) February 22, 2017

Police say the victims are on the way to the hospital.

Reported as one plane down with fire. 2 souls on board. — East Haven Fire (@easthavenfire) February 22, 2017

Reported Plane Down near Tweed Airport- Box Alarm out – Eng 16, 5, 17

Sq 1 Tk 3, Eu 1,Hazmat 1, Marine 1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) February 22, 2017

Police and fire crews located the plane in a swamp area off airport property north of Roses Farm Road, about 400 feet southeast of the runway.

Just heard first responders say the plane missed the runway. #Easthaven pic.twitter.com/fXao6wfsOG — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) February 22, 2017

Plane located in swamp area off airport property north of Roses Farm Road. — East Haven Police (@EastHavenPolice) February 22, 2017

Fire officials say that the victims were difficult to access due to the mud and water in the swamp area.

The initial call came in from someone who saw the crash on Roses Farm Road in East Haven.

Reported as rear of roses farm road, caller stated “he saw it from his backyard” — East Haven Fire (@easthavenfire) February 22, 2017

East Haven Fire Command says the incident is under control.

The FAA released the following statement regarding the crash:

A Piper PA 38 aircraft crashed at the approach end of Runway 2 at Tweed-New Haven Airport in Ct at about 10 a.m. today. Check with local authorities on the condition of the two people on board. The FAA will investigate.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time. It is also unclear if the plane was coming or going from the airport.

Police ask drivers to keep Silver Sands Road/Roses Farm Road clear for emergency personnel. Tweed Airport is also closed.

