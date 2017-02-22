1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport

By Published: Updated:
First responders in East Haven at Roses Farm attempting to get to a plane crash scene. They are asking for ATV support. (WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)
First responders in East Haven at Roses Farm attempting to get to a plane crash scene. They are asking for ATV support. (WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)

WATCH LIVE:  News 8 Special Report: Plane Crash near Tweed New Haven Regional Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died and another was injured after a plane crashed in East Haven near Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport, Wednesday morning.

The East Haven and New Haven Fire Departments say that the plane went down near Tweed Airport around 10:01 a.m. There were two individuals on board the Piper PA 38 aircraft when the crash happened during a training exercise.  The Deputy Chief of East Haven Fire confirmed one person is dead and the other is in serious condition.

Police say the victims are on the way to the hospital.

Police and fire crews located the plane in a swamp area off airport property north of Roses Farm Road, about 400 feet southeast of the runway.

Fire officials say that the victims were difficult to access due to the mud and water in the swamp area.

The initial call came in from someone who saw the crash on Roses Farm Road in East Haven.

East Haven Fire Command says the incident is under control.

The FAA released the following statement regarding the crash:

A Piper PA 38 aircraft crashed at the approach end of Runway 2 at Tweed-New Haven Airport in Ct at about 10 a.m. today. Check with local authorities on the condition of the two people on board. The FAA will investigate.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time. It is also unclear if the plane was coming or going from the airport.

Police ask drivers to keep Silver Sands Road/Roses Farm Road clear for emergency personnel. Tweed Airport is also closed.

News 8 is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

Report It Video: Ambulances arrive at site of plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport

WEB EXTRA: Plane Crash near Tweed New Haven Airport

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s