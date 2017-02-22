Police investigate untimely death in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was found deceased at a residence on South Main Street on Wednesday.

The Windsor Locks Police Department says they received a call from a house on South Main Street reporting an adult male down and unresponsive inside of the home. When police and EMS personnel responded and initiated an attempt to revive the male, they were unsuccessful. The deceased 27-year-old male was in a locked bathroom and had not been seen by family members for approximately 30-40 minutes. The family members forced open the bathroom door and found the deceased male there.

Officials are saying facts and circumstances of the investigation show that illicit drug use may have been a contributing factor in the man’s death.

The medical examiner took custody of the man’s body. The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy and toxicology exam which will most often determine the actual cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They have not released the name of the man who died.