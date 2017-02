HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A push to loosen the restriction on ‘share tables’ in Connecticut schools is getting stronger.

For those not familiar with the term ‘share tables’– basically children who buy their lunch and don’t touch some of the food are asked to put it aside for less fortunate students.

State officials began rolling out rules governing share tables last August.

But now school officials and parents are pushing back, asking the state to back off a bit on all the rules.