Quinnipiac University law school honors

Marcus McCraven and Kristen Clarke
Hamden, Conn. (WTNH)- Quinnipiac University’s Black Law School Association handed out its major annual awards at a ceremony on the campus in Hamden last night.

Marcus McCraven of Hamden, received the association’s Community Service Award for a lifetime of pioneering achievements.

McCraven, an electrical engineer, has a long and impressive resume tht includes being a former vice president at United Illuminating and a project leader of the nuclear systems branch of the Naval Research Labroratory

. An Emmy nominated film about McCraven, ‘No Barriers Too High’, was shown at the awards ceremony.qu law school event Quinnipiac University law school honors

The BLSA presented its Thurgood Marshall Award to Kristen Clarke, the director of the national Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law. The award is named after the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the nation’s highest court.

 

 

