Record Warmth Continues but for How Long?

Temperatures lately have sure been above normal across the State. Sunday we shattered the record high temperature along the shoreline by 2°F when it hit 63°F during the afternoon. The previous record was 61°F which stood for 20 years! Temps were once again close to the record along the shoreline on Monday, we missed the record by 2°F when it hit 52°F during the afternoon, very close to the 26 year old record.

We’re not done just yet. Today we’ll see afternoon high temperatures get into the 50s once again, not record breaking by any means but still 10°-15° above normal for this time of the year. (Average highs 40°-41°F)

Check out the forecast for Thursday and Friday though. The graphic above breaks down the near record warmth. Thursday the forecast calls for highs around 60°F for the shoreline, this would tie the record which was set back in 2012. Inland communities will be close with a forecast of 65°F, the record is 68°F from 1990.

Friday won’t be as warm but we’re still expecting temperatures ranging from 59°F for the shore to 63°F inland. Normal highs for February 24th are 41°F-42°F, so still 15°F-20°F above normal. The record of 73°F from 1985 will likely be safe but the shoreline will make a run for the one year old record of 60°F.

How normal are temperatures this mild? Well, to put it all into perspective, the average highs for Connecticut normally range in the upper 50s to low 60s two months from now in the end of April! Hello early spring! I’m sure Punxsutawney Phil isn’t too happy with this forecast!

 

So will the warmth continue? Above is a look at one of our forecast models the CFS (longer range). This specific graphic is showing the temperature departure from normal for the last week of the month of February. There’s a very good chance for well above normal temperatures for the last week of the month and our 8 day forecast sure does agree!

How about into March? Let’s use the CFS again. This is showing the same parameter but instead it’s for the month of March. It’s actually showing temperatures across much of the Untied States a few degrees below normal. We’ll have to wait and see but one thing is for sure, it does start to get a little active in March!

