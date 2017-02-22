Red Cross encourages people to give blood for Red Cross Month

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The month of March is Red Cross Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

The organization said this month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies. They said since 1943, every U.S. President has designated March to be Red Cross Month to recognize how the organization helps people across the United States and the world.

The organizations says they depend on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. They say donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

The Red Cross says those who would like to donate, to make an appointment to download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit http://www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-799-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the state:

Litchfield County:

Cornwall

3/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Church of Christ Congregational, 8 Bolton Hill Road

New Hartford

3/14/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., South End Volunteer Fire, 20 Antolini Road, Route 219 and 202

North Canaan

3/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Geer Nursing & Rehab, 99 South Canaan Rd Rte 7 South

Salisbury

3/2/2017: 1:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salisbury School, 251 Canaan Road

Terryville

3/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main Street

Thomaston

3/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 505 South Main Street

Torrington

3/10/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, 540 Litchfield Street

Washington

3/1/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shepaug Valley High School, 159 South Street

Washington Depot

3/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Washington Depot fire House, 109 Bee Brook Road

Woodbury

3/4/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Woodbury Senior Center, 265 Main Street

New Haven County:

Ansonia

3/4/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holy Rosary Church, Father Salemi Drive

Branford

3/9/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Branford Community House, 46 Church Street

Cheshire

3/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Highland School, 490 Highland Ave

Derby

3/3/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street

3/3/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street

Guilford

3/8/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 390 South Union Street

Hamden

3/3/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

3/6/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Arden House, 850 Mix Avenue

3/10/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

Meriden

3/4/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Valentin Karate, 75 S Colony St

Milford

3/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue

3/8/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 422 Naugatuck Avenue

New Haven

3/1/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street

Southbury

3/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rochambeau Middle School, 100 Peter Road

Wallingford

3/2/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Arris, 15 Sterling Drive

3/6/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Wal-Mart – Wallingford, 844 North Colony Road/ Route 5

3/15/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zandri’s Stillwood Inn, 1074 South Colony Road

Waterbury

3/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 785 Highland Avenue