Stratford 15 year-old with unity message wins Google doodle contest

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, shows a sign outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Authorities have arrested a Northern California man suspected of attacking the headquarters of Internet search giant Google with Molotov cocktails and a gun. Mountain View police arrested Raul Diaz on the company's campus shortly after midnight Thursday, June 30, 2016. The 30-year-old is charged with one count of arson in connection with an attempted firebombing of a Google vehicle used to map streets. Authorities are investigating whether the 30-year-old is connected to two other attacks, including the torching a company self-driving car and the shooting out of office windows. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, shows a sign outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Authorities have arrested a Northern California man suspected of attacking the headquarters of Internet search giant Google with Molotov cocktails and a gun. Mountain View police arrested Raul Diaz on the company's campus shortly after midnight Thursday, June 30, 2016. The 30-year-old is charged with one count of arson in connection with an attempted firebombing of a Google vehicle used to map streets. Authorities are investigating whether the 30-year-old is connected to two other attacks, including the torching a company self-driving car and the shooting out of office windows. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Students at one shoreline high school got a surprise this morning from the folks at Google. A student at Bunnell High School in Stratford is the state winner of the “Doodle 4 Google” contest.

The “Google Doodle” is the funny and educational take on the Google logo that sometimes pops up when you go to searching for something on the internet.

“There are doodles that celebrate famous people, some people that you might not have known about,” explained MacKenzie Thomas, a product marketing manager with Google.

For 9 years now, Google has run a contest for school-aged kids across the country to draw their own doodle.

“We look for things like creativity and how closely the doodle is associated with the theme, which is ‘What I see for the future’ for this year, and so we’ll look at all these different things,” said Thomas.

There is a winner from each state, and this year’s Connecticut winner is Bunnell sophomore Sarah Harrison, for her doodle of a diverse group of kids all getting along.

“Since there’s a lot of tensions going on between people in general, I wanted to inspire some unity amongst all the people, because we’re all human in the end,” said Harrison.

She has been drawing for years, her work looks great, but she did not answer the call from Google telling her she won, and she almost deleted the voicemail.

“When I actually listened to it, I freaked out. It said, ‘This is Google,’ and I was like, am I in trouble? Did I do something wrong?” Harrison said.

She did something right, but now she is up against tough competition to become the national winner, with a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 prize for the school on the line.

“There will be one winner from each of the 53 states and 3 territories and from there the public gets to vote,” Thomas explained.

News asked Harrison if she wanted to send any message to people to vote for her, and her answer was surprising: “I don’t want to tell people to vote for me because I want them to vote for whichever one they feel resonates with them best, really,” she said.

That public voting starts tomorrow night and lasts the next couple weeks. Normally we would give you a link for that voting, but in this case, you should probably just google it.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s