Suspects extradited back to Connecticut for alleged homicide

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad (EDMCS) and Willimantic Police extradited two men Tuesday accused of an alleged homicide from Arizona back to Connecticut on the strength of the arrest warrants.

Juan Chach, 24, and Ignacio Chach-Aperez, 26, were advised on their Notice of Rights and processed accordingly. Chach was charged with murder, and Chach-Aperez was charged with being an accessory to murder.

On November 12, 2016, members of the Willimantic Police Department were dispatched to 38 Pulaski Court following a 911 call, which reported a physical altercation. Upon arrival, police located a Hispanic male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Along with the assistance from Troopers and K9 teams from Connecticut State Police and Willimantic Police, officers conducted a search of the area for the suspects. The victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Francisco Delacruz-Coj.

The Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office requested the Connecticut State Police EDMCS assume investigative responsibilities regarding this homicide. During the course of the investigation Willimantic Police detectives developed names of two possible suspects, Chach and Chach-Aperez, both residents of Willimantic. EDMCS detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both suspects.

On November 15, 2016, after an active manhunt ensued with help from Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Marshals Office, and the Phoenix Police Department Fugitive Task Force, both suspects were apprehended at a bus terminal in Arizona by Homeland Security agents and the Phoenix Police Department Fugitive Task Force.

On January 25th, 2017, Governor Dannel P. Malloy approved a Governor’s Warrant, authorizing that both the accused be extradited back to Connecticut.

Both of the accused were held on a court set surety bond for $1 million and will be presented at G.A. 11 in Danielson, Connecticut on Wednesday.