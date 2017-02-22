Tesla makes renewed push to sell cars in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electric car-maker Tesla Motors is making another push to sell its vehicles directly to Connecticut consumers.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee is considering a bill this session that would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner to issue new or used car dealer’s licenses to electric vehicle manufacturers without a franchise agreement in the state.

Tesla has been lobbying for several years to open retail outlets in Connecticut. State law currently prevents a vehicle manufacturer from also being a retailer.

This year’s bill does not place specific limits on how many locations Tesla might open. Jonathan Chang, the company’s deputy general counsel, told lawmakers Wednesday those decisions will be market-driven.

The Connecticut Automotive Retail Association has opposed Tesla’s efforts, saying the company should participate in the existing franchise system.