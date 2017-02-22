Tesla makes renewed push to sell cars in Connecticut

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by Tesla Motors shows the Model 3 car. The promise of an affordable electric car from Tesla Motors had hundreds of people lining up to reserve one. At a starting price of $35,000 — before federal and state government incentives — the Model 3 is less than half the cost of Tesla's previous models. (Tesla Motors via AP)
This undated photo provided by Tesla Motors shows the Model 3 car. The promise of an affordable electric car from Tesla Motors had hundreds of people lining up to reserve one. At a starting price of $35,000 — before federal and state government incentives — the Model 3 is less than half the cost of Tesla's previous models. (Tesla Motors via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electric car-maker Tesla Motors is making another push to sell its vehicles directly to Connecticut consumers.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee is considering a bill this session that would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner to issue new or used car dealer’s licenses to electric vehicle manufacturers without a franchise agreement in the state.

Tesla has been lobbying for several years to open retail outlets in Connecticut. State law currently prevents a vehicle manufacturer from also being a retailer.

This year’s bill does not place specific limits on how many locations Tesla might open. Jonathan Chang, the company’s deputy general counsel, told lawmakers Wednesday those decisions will be market-driven.

The Connecticut Automotive Retail Association has opposed Tesla’s efforts, saying the company should participate in the existing franchise system.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s