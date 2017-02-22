UPS tests drones for regular deliveries in rural areas

(AP)– UPS says its latest flying test shows the potential for using drones to make deliveries in rural areas.

United Parcel Service said Tuesday that a drone launched from a specially outfitted truck, made a delivery and returned to the truck during a test this week in Florida.

UPS has tested drones for emergency deliveries such as medicine. In the latest test, the drone made one delivery while the driver made another in the truck.

Mark Wallace, the company’s senior vice president of engineering, says the test has implications for service in rural areas where deliveries are far apart and costly. He says sending a drone to make just one delivery can save many miles for trucks and drivers.

