Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot hits $403 million

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re looking for some extra cash, you may want to buy a Powerball ticket Wednesday. Nobody won Saturday’s drawing, which means the jackpot is on the rise.

Stores are going to be busy. People will be buying tickets ahead of Wednesday night’s big drawing. Right now the jackpot stands at $403 million.

The cash payout right around $244 million which is still a decent amount of money. Of course you have to win, which isn’t that easy as we all know. Your odds are 1 in 292 million. Just to put that into perspective, you have a better chance of being drafted to play in the NBA after college, dating a celebrity or being struck by lightning.

However, there is some good news. You have a 1 in 31 chance of winning at least $4.00. So that’s good.

Of course we often see the jackpot climb in a situation like this. You may remember in January of last year. It got up to a record setting $1.6 billion before somebody won.

If you do plan on buying a ticket Wednesday, you are not alone. Powerball is played in 43 other states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You have to buy your ticket before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. That’s when the lottery terminals close.

Of course, you can watch the drawing Wednesday night on News 8 at 10:59 p.m. right before the news at 11.

