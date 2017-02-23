Connecticut Will Celebrate Arts and Culture With Connecticut Arts Day

The theme of Connecticut Arts Day for 2017 is 'Moving Forward'
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Art lovers mark your calendars for the second annual Connecticut Arts Day. The free day long event to celebrate the arts and culture in the state will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017. The theme of this year’s event is “Moving Forward”, which will focus on the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

“Harnessing the power of the arts to develop innovative solutions to complex problems across all industries and sectors ultimately leads to more vibrant communities and acts as a catalyst for the economy,” said Kristina Newman-Scott, Director of Culture for the Department of Economic and Community Development. “The 2016 Connecticut Arts Day was an incredible celebration of arts, artists and innovation and we are very excited to continue the momentum into this year’s Arts Day and beyond.”

Arts Day will feature state, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, advocates, innovators, state leaders and legislators. Among them:

The performances that will take place during Arts Day this year represent the diversity of the arts within the state. This includes the opening act by noted national artist Pamela Z, which will be a combination piece featuring composition and multimedia arts; WAR STORIES: A Veterans Project produced by Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts; the UConn Chamber Singers; the Connecticut Poet Laureate, Rennie McQuilkin; Connecticut State Troubadour, Kate Callahan; and the University of Hartford Dissidents Quintet, amongst other performers.

Connecticut Arts Day is free and open to the public, but space is limited. The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. in The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts and will transition to the Connecticut State Capitol at 10:30 a.m. Those interested in attending can register online.

