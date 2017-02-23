Cruisin’ Connecticut- 36th Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday through Sunday marks the 36th Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show at the Connecticut Convention Center. News 8’s gardening enthusiast, Ryan Kristafer has a preview of the event.

Ryan Kristafer says he used to be a landscaper not a gardening enthusiast. “No guys, I was a landscaper. You know, very manly. As if today’s weather wasn’t an indication…this is even more proof that spring is near.”

The flower and garden show has dozens of gardens on display. “It’s spring in the middle of February at the convention center. We have 24 landscape gardens all in full bloom. We also have over 300 exhibits selling plants, seeds, garden equipment.”

“This year, our horticulture display is probably the best its been in several years.”

People can go to the show and use ideas from the displays for their own gardens. “When you come to a flower show like this, you see different ideas that you might take a piece of these different gardens that you see here and you go back and incorporate it into your own yard.”

Paul Miskofski is from Cape Cod and brought two plants that he’s patented to the flower and garden show. “It’s a gingko. It’s a weeping gingko and it’s a dwarf. It’s in the garden. Cape Breeze…you can use as an ornamental grass, but it’s also really good with wetland restorations.”

Ryan Kristafer asked some of the women if they’re all in the same garden club. They replied “no.” He asked if there was any animosity between clubs and the women replied there was just some friendly competition.

One gardener says the water features have been a big hit. “The water features have been huge– fountain scapes. Then as far as some of the plants, some of the big hits have been the English daisies that we have and the hellebores.”

“Should I have brought my bathing suit?” Ryan Kristafer asks one of the gardeners. “If it’s your own yard, I guess it’s bathing suit optional,” the gardener replies.

Ryan Kristafer asks the gardeners, “in the plant, gardening, landscaping world, do you guys mow your own lawn at home?” They replied that they do not. One woman replies, “My boyfriend’s staff does that actually. I’m just kidding.”

There’s over three acres of landscaping there that people can check out.