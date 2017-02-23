East Haven honors women who used CPR to save diner



EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven’s mayor is honoring two women who helped save another woman’s life at the Chili’s Restaurant.

On January 31, a waitress noticed a customer was having a problem. When she realized they were going into cardiac arrest, she and another woman didn’t hesitate to start CPR.

“I didn’t expect my instincts to kick in like that. I went over to her and asked if she was choking, but at that point, she was turning blue so I had to get her on the floor and start CPR and thank God you took over because I was getting tired,” said Christine Fitzgerald.

The waitress, Fitzgerald, is a nursing student. The other woman, Tarianna Ortega is a medical assistant. When East Haven emergency crews arrived, they used a brand new chest compression device that was also used to help save the woman.