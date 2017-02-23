Former SHU student arrested for making false rape accusation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Sacred Heart University student has been arrested for falsely accusing two males, one a football player at SHU at the time, of raping her.

Bridgeport Police have charged 18 year old Nikki Yovino with filing a false police report and tampering with evidence.

According to police, in October Yovino reported she had been sexually assaulted by two flack males at a house party. Police say witness statements and evidence gathered at the time suggested that a sexual assault occurred. However as the investigation continued new witness accounts, text messages and cell phone video contradicted her story. She then admitted to having consensual sex with both males.