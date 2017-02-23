Friends of man killed in Tweed crash speak out

Those close to 31 year old Pablo Campos Isona say he was a loving son, aviation enthusiast, dedicated employee and a friend.

“We miss him. You know, you work with someone everyday, you form a bond with them. You’re at work more than you’re at home so it’s like family,” said Stacey Brooks, a coworker.

For the last three years Pablo worked as a shuttle driver and front desk receptionist at La Quinta Inn and Suites in New Haven. Today, his photo sits on the front desk, a tribute to a life taken too soon.

“Happy go lucky, a hopeless romantic. He just loved everyone,” said Brooks.

“We’re friends. Not just at work but outside of work if we had a bad day we all would go and have a drink and just laugh,” said Natassia Lewis, another coworker.

Pablo was killed on Wednesday morning when the single engine Piper he was flying in went down in a marshy area near Tweed New Haven Airport. A student at the American Flight Academy officials say he was doing training exercises with an instructor at the time of the crash.

Coworkers say Pablo first took to the air as a teenager in Puerto Rico. His first lesson at the school in East Haven was back in August.

“He did what he loved. He died doing what he loved,” said Lewis.

Now it is up to the NTSB to determine what happened on Pablo’s final flight. As the investigation into the crash continues, those who knew him are focusing on the happier days.

“Just lived life to the fullest. He loved flying. He was passionate about it. He talked about it everyday,” said Brooks.

“I know he’s smiling and he’s flying. He’s in a better place,” said Lewis.

