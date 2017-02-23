Getting Red Carpet Ready at Westfarms

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re looking to get “red carpet” ready for one of Connecticut’s many galas happening this month, or want to spruce up your wardrobe for work, there’s a service available at Westfarms in Farmington that makes it easy as pie.

One of the premiere shopping destination’s cornerstone stores — Nordstrom — offers a personal stylist and shopper service that’s easy to use. All you have to do is log on to Nordstrom.com or call your local store to book an appointment. Within 24 hours you’ll be contacted by one of their pros to chat more about your style, budget and goals.

The day of your appointment, just head over to your Nordstrom store where you’ll find a dressing room filled with styles that fit your size and taste waiting for you to try on. The personal stylist will offer honest honest feedback on your looks.

This little-known service is FREE of charge. I recently tried it out for CT Style to find a dress for an upcoming event … To see what happened on my visit to the Westfarms’ Nordstrom store, watch the video above.

For more information about Westfarms and all of their great stores, visit ShopWestfarms.com.