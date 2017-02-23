Gov. Malloy to make major announcement at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is expected to make a major announcement at Bradley International Airport Friday afternoon.

Governor Malloy will join representatives from Norwegian Air International on Friday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks for a news conference.

He will be announcing that the Norwegian airline will soon start a new trans-Atlantic flight to and from Bradley Airport.

This new line follows the addition of Aer Lingus flights to and from Ireland which started in fall of 2016.

The news announcement will begin Friday, February 23rd, at 1:45 p.m.