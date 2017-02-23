Graffiti removed from Holy Land Cross in Waterbury

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - The cross at Holyland in Waterbury (WTNH)
- FILE - The cross at Holyland in Waterbury (WTNH)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The graffiti on the Holy Land Cross that looked like pentagrams and a vulgarity has been removed in Waterbury on Thursday.

Related content: Holy Land Cross vandalized with graffiti in Waterbury

Security upgrades have already been made, including security cameras installed at the main gates and additional cameras near the cross. Those cameras would stream live to the web so the whole world can keep an eye on that cross.
Police in Waterbury say no arrests have been made in the case.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s