Graffiti removed from Holy Land Cross in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The graffiti on the Holy Land Cross that looked like pentagrams and a vulgarity has been removed in Waterbury on Thursday.

Security upgrades have already been made, including security cameras installed at the main gates and additional cameras near the cross. Those cameras would stream live to the web so the whole world can keep an eye on that cross.

Police in Waterbury say no arrests have been made in the case.