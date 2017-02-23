Haddam investment advisor pleads guilty to ripping off clients

Related Coverage Investment advisor charged with defrauding clients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former investment advisor from Haddam has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in connection with a scheme to steal from his investment clients. Aaron Johnson, 36 of Haddam was President and Chief Investment Officer of J. Capital Advisors. Prosecutors say Johnson skimmed unearned fees from client accounts from 2010 through 2013 when the state revoked his registration. Johnson stole $619,231.09 from 19 clients.

Johnson will be sentenced on May 23, 2017. He is currently out on $250,000 bond, and faces a possible 20 years in prison.