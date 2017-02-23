Hartford firefighters contain fire on Bond Street

(Image: Hartford Fire Department)
(Image: Hartford Fire Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters responded to a home on Bond Street on Thursday morning, where they say a fire stretched from porch to attic.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Hartford Fire Department was dispatched to the 3-story brick house at 55 Bond Street, on a report of a porch fire.

Companies operated three lines to contain the structure fire as it spread from the rear porch to the cockloft.

Firefighters say that no injuries were reported, and all initial searches for occupants were negative.

Just after 5 a.m., the fire was declared knocked down and under control.

Lieutenant Raul Ortiz congratulated the hard work of Hartford firefighters, saying, “Great work on containment.”

