Hartford man charged with illegally possessing ammunition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been formally charged after a federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment today with one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, 26-year-old Michael Ledbetter allegedly was found to have a .40 caliber Hornady live round in his pocket on Nov. 27, 2016. Court documents show that on Nov. 27, 2016 members of Hartford Police were dispatched to a residence on Nelson St. on a report of a possible domestic assault. Ledbetter left the residence shortly before police arrived. An officer located Ledbetter a short time later in a vehicle on Barbour St. Ledbetter was placed in handcuffs, an officer conducted a pat down, and the round of ammunition was discovered.

Daly said that on April 9, 2014, Ledbetter was convicted in Connecticut Superior Court of six counts of accessory to first degree assault. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Ledbetter has been detained since his arrest on a federal criminal complaint on Feb. 12, 2017.