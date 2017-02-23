How Lin-Manuel Miranda’s family inspired his Oscar-nominated song

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
Actor Leslie Odom Jr., right, listens as actor Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks during an event with the cast of the Broadway play "Hamilton" in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, March 14, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Actor Leslie Odom Jr., right, listens as actor Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks during an event with the cast of the Broadway play "Hamilton" in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, March 14, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(ABC) — From “Beauty and the Beast” to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to “Under the Sea,” songs from Disney animated movies have won many Oscars for best original song.

On Sunday night, yet another Disney song is in the running for an Oscar. If it wins, the guy who wrote it will have accomplished a feat only 12 other people have: an EGOT (an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony).

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for writing “How Far I’ll Go,” from the Disney animated film “Moana,” about a young Polynesian princess.

For Miranda, this Oscar stuff is his childhood dream come true.

“I’m a movie dork, and I’m a big Oscar dork too,” he tells ABC News. “I was the very specific kind of nerd that would memorize Billy Crystal’s musical monologues…so, to be a part of that rigamarole is a thrill, and then also to bring my mom as my date — we used to watch the Oscars every year together.”

“How Far I’ll Go” represents Moana’s desire to pursue her dreams, even if danger lies ahead. To gain inspiration, Lin-Manuel said he had to revisit his past.

“I actually went to my parent’s house [in New York City], locked myself there overnight and wrote the song,” he says.

“I wanted to get in touch with that 16-year-old me, who wanted a life in the movies and in theater,” he explains. “And the distance between 200th St. and that is so impossibly far — it’s about as far as Moana from her ultimate goals.”

Miranda’s competition includes Justin Timberlake, Sting and the team who wrote the songs for “La La Land.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s