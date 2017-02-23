In the Bender Kitchen: Heart Month With Big Y

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – February is Heart Month so from Big Y,  we have Andrea Luttrell and Carrie Taylor joining us to share some food tips for keeping our heart healthy.

They will also be sharing a quick and healthy recipe for fruit and granola chia pudding.

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 77 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 5 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts with over 11,000 employees. Big Y has been named a 2015 Employer of Choice by the Employers Association of the Northeast. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D’Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a “Y”.

For more information visit http://www.bigy.com/LivingWell

